Indian PM Modi receives Kuwait's highest civilian award

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah (R) presenting a medal to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bayan palace in Kuwait City, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with Kuwait's highest civilian award 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer', on Sunday. The Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, awarded the PM.

The 'Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer' is awarded to Heads of State, foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families.

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah in Kuwait.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal elaborated on the meeting between PM Modi and Amir of Kuwait and said their discussions focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait bilateral ties to new heights.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote, "A significant step forward: India-Kuwait relations elevated to a 'Strategic Partnership'! PM @narendramodi met HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of Kuwait at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait." "Discussions focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait bilateral ties to new heights. PM expressed his gratitude to HH the Amir for the welfare of the Indian community in Kuwait," the post added

Earlier, PM Modi received a rousing ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour in Kuwait during his state trip to the Gulf country. PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Bayan Palace, Kuwait. The Amir of Kuwait was also present during the ceremony.

The details of the meeting were also shared by the the Ministry of External Affairs on X.

"A special welcome on historic visit! PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait. Extensive talks with HH the Amir, Crown Prince and PM of Kuwait lie ahead."