Indian man stranded in Saudi Arabia returns home

A man from India, who was stranded in Saudi Arabia, has returned home. Sarella Veerendra Kumar, who is from the state of Andhra Pradesh, reached the international airport in Hyderabad on Friday where his family was waiting for him.
Veerendra had appealed for help through a video on social media, following which state minister Nara Lokesh had promised to rescue him. According to Indian media, the Minister directed the NRI Forum to help the stranded man.
The Indian Embassy in Riyadh informed about Veerendra Kumar’s safe return to India.
In a post on X, it said the plight of Veerendra Kumar was brought to their attention a few days ago. “We are happy to announce that he has safely returned to now. We wish to thank all the community volunteers who worked with the Embassy to ensure his safe return to India.”
Veerendra Kumar said he was cheated by a job agent who had promised him a job in Qatar but sent him to Saudi Arabia where he was asked to work as a herder in the desert.
