Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passes away at 73

Zakir Hussain duerng Live on Nirvana 2017, at Dubai Tennis Stadium.-Photo: KT file
Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away at the age of 73 on Sunday, multiple Indian media reports said.
Ustad Zakir Hussain was reportedly facing serious health issues and was admitted to a hospital in San Francisco.
According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for a critical condition, though further confirmation and updates on his health are awaited.
Ustad Zakir Hussain was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Allah Rakha.
Earlier this year, the celebrated musician won three awards at the 66th Grammy Awards held in the United States. He received the prestigious award in the 'Best Global Music Performance' category for his work on 'Pashto'.
Earlier, Ustad Zakir Hussain, along with Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, announced the 'As We Speak' India tour. Scheduled for January 2025, the tour promises to captivate audiences with a fusion of diverse musical influences.
These outstanding artists, all Grammy Award winners, collectively boast 31 prestigious accolades, including two for their 2023 album As We Speak.
The multi-city tour is being organised by Perfect Harmony Productions in collaboration with Panache Media. Performances will take place in cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
