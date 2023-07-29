India: Woman confesses to killing husband two years after he went missing; police find him alive

Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home

Noushad speaking to media after returning home.

By Web Desk Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 7:46 PM

In a dramatic twist of incidents, a man who went missing 21 months ago was found alive just two days after his wife confessed to the police that she had murdered him.

Noushad, a native of Pathanamthitta district in Kerala, had been missing since 2021. Following his parents’ complaint, the police then questioned his wife Afsana, who said she did not know anything about the missing of her husband.

However, last week the police visited Noushad’s family and interrogated Afsana again. Initially she said she had seen Noushad recently. However, upon repeated interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband with the help of some friends. Afsana also claimed that the body was buried in the compound of their rented house.

Following the ‘confession’ the police even excavated five different locations mentioned by Afsana to recover the body. However, they couldn’t find anything.

The news of the ‘murder’ appeared on local dailies with the photo of Noushad, which led to his return, according to the police. Later, he told local media that he was assaulted by Afsana and her friends following a quarrel at home. He fell unconscious during the attack and when he woke up there was nobody at home. “I was scared. I thought they would kill me if I stayed back and then I ran away. I was even afraid to contact my parents,” he told media.

ALSO READ:

He found a job at a plantation in Idukki district and lived there without informing anybody about the past incidents. Following the news, he visited his parents in Pathanamthitta and said he would return to his workplace.