India: Wild elephant attack kills TV cameraman

The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
A cameraman, Mukesh, working for Mathrubhumi News, a Malayalam news channel, was killed in an elephant attack on May 8, according to Indian media reports.
He was reportedly shooting visuals of wild elephants crossing a river in Palakkad. The attack occurred in the Panamarakkad area near Kanjikode.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As the elephants rushed towards the crew, Mukesh and other members ran away. However, Mukesh fell and was attacked.
Police officials told Indian media that the cameraman was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment, but could not be saved.
ALSO READ:
The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
The flight, if it succeeds, will become the second private firm to provide crew transport to and from the International Space Station
The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several
The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
Around 33 million students will return to schools, which will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice
To date, the country has delivered more than 31,000 tonnes of urgent humanitarian supplies
The Prime Minister hardened his rejection of Hamas demands for an end to the Gaza war