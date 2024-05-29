India: Two Dubai passengers held at Delhi airport for gold smuggling

Photo: X/Delhi Customs

Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:02 AM Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 9:05 AM

Two passengers from Dubai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling 1430grams of gold.

Talking to X on Tuesday, the Delhi Customs said the two Indian nationals were intercepted by Customs officials upon their arrival on Tuesday. They were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.

The confiscated gold is valued at Rs. 91.44lakh (nearly Dh403,374).

Further investigation in the case is underway.