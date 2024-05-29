India: Two Dubai passengers held at Delhi airport for gold smuggling

Official says hillside community in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed
Two passengers from Dubai were arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for allegedly smuggling 1430grams of gold.
Talking to X on Tuesday, the Delhi Customs said the two Indian nationals were intercepted by Customs officials upon their arrival on Tuesday. They were arrested under the Customs Act, 1962.
The confiscated gold is valued at Rs. 91.44lakh (nearly Dh403,374).
Further investigation in the case is underway.
Earlier, Delhi Customs seized 2814grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.92crore (Dh846,962) from five Uzbekistan nationals who arrived from Dubai via Mumbai on May 27. The five passengers are under arrest.
According to the World Gold Council (WGC), gold smuggling in India rose by 33 per cent to 160 tonnes in 2022, largely due to the rise in import duty from 7.5% to 12.5%.
