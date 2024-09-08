India reports suspected case of mpox in traveller from affected country

The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
India had recorded a suspected case of mpox found in a man who recently travelled from a country suffering an outbreak of the virus, the health ministry said on Sunday.
The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, the ministry said.
The ministry did not specify which strain of the mpox virus the patient might have, but tests were being conducted to confirm the infection.
Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.
"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said. Last month, The Hindu daily newspaper reported that India had been on alert since a new strain of mpox became virulent in Africa.
The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.
India detected 30 cases of an older strain, known as clade 2, between 2022 and March 2024.
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women
The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing