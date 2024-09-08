E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India reports suspected case of mpox in traveller from affected country

The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the health ministry

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Passengers walk past the mpox awareness banner at Anna International Airport terminal in Chennai, India, on August 21, 2024. — AFP file
Passengers walk past the mpox awareness banner at Anna International Airport terminal in Chennai, India, on August 21, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:31 PM

Last updated: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 4:38 PM

India had recorded a suspected case of mpox found in a man who recently travelled from a country suffering an outbreak of the virus, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, the ministry said.


The ministry did not specify which strain of the mpox virus the patient might have, but tests were being conducted to confirm the infection.

Mpox can spread through close contact. Usually mild, it is fatal in rare cases. It causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body.

"The case is being managed in line with established protocols, and contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country," the ministry said. Last month, The Hindu daily newspaper reported that India had been on alert since a new strain of mpox became virulent in Africa.

The World Health Organisation has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern after the new variant was identified.

India detected 30 cases of an older strain, known as clade 2, between 2022 and March 2024.


More news from World