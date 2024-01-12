India: PM Modi to attend actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding at Guruvayur temple

About 120 million voters will choose from nearly 2,000 candidates for the 300 directly elected parliamentary seats
Kerala’s famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple has announced restrictions for marriages and other ceremonies on January 17 as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple on that day.
Modi will visit the temple to attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi. The former BJP MP’s daughter Bhagya will get married at the temple between 8.45am and 9.15am. Suresh Gopi was BJP candidate in Thrissur parliament constituency in 2019 elections.
The temple will enforce wedding restrictions from 6am to 9am in view of the prime minister’s visit. According to local media reports, the temple is scheduled to host 66 weddings on the same day and at least 11 of them between 6am and 9am. However, due to the restrictions, no weddings will be allowed at that time and the temple authorities have rescheduled nine marriages to before 6am. The rest of them will be held after 9am. The police have issued instructions to the concerned parties in this regard, reports said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
PM Modi will arrive at the temple to offer prayers by 8am and attend the wedding ceremony after that. He will leave the temple by 9am, according to officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to attend the ceremony.
Other worshippers will not be allowed to the temple premises between 6am and 9am. Other functions scheduled for the time at the temple will also be cancelled. Even for the marriages to be held before 6am, only 20 guests will be allowed, and they will need to get a police pass by submitting identity cards and other documents.
ALSO READ:
The prime minister will reach Kerala on January 16 and he will conduct a road show in Kochi as part of BJP’s poll campaign. During a road show held in Thrissur constituency, under which the Guruvayur temple falls, Modi was accompanied by Suresh Gopi.
About 120 million voters will choose from nearly 2,000 candidates for the 300 directly elected parliamentary seats
In a speech, Trump mocks Biden as a stutterer and slams both Haley and DeSantis as soft on border security
The US Secretary of State emphasises the need to prevent the Israel-Palestine conflict from spreading
More than 200 people are still unaccounted-for after a 7.6 magnitude quake killed at least 126 people
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed Masoodur Rehman Usmani and wounded his driver in the neighbourhood of Ghauri Town on Friday
At least four coaches of Benapole Express caught fire at Gopibagh while arriving to Dhaka from Jessore
An Indian Navy warship intercepted the Liberian-flagged MV Lila Norfolk bulk carrier less than a day after it received a report about the hijack
Dylan Butler, a 17-year-old student, unleashed terror at Perry High School, armed with a shotgun and a handgun