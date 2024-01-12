India: PM Modi to attend actor Suresh Gopi’s daughter’s wedding at Guruvayur temple

Narendra Modi with Suresh Gopi and his children in Thrissur during prime minister's Kerala visit. — Photo courtesy: Facebook

Published: Fri 12 Jan 2024, 7:16 PM

Kerala’s famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple has announced restrictions for marriages and other ceremonies on January 17 as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the temple on that day.

Modi will visit the temple to attend the wedding of actor-politician Suresh Gopi. The former BJP MP’s daughter Bhagya will get married at the temple between 8.45am and 9.15am. Suresh Gopi was BJP candidate in Thrissur parliament constituency in 2019 elections.

The temple will enforce wedding restrictions from 6am to 9am in view of the prime minister’s visit. According to local media reports, the temple is scheduled to host 66 weddings on the same day and at least 11 of them between 6am and 9am. However, due to the restrictions, no weddings will be allowed at that time and the temple authorities have rescheduled nine marriages to before 6am. The rest of them will be held after 9am. The police have issued instructions to the concerned parties in this regard, reports said.

PM Modi will arrive at the temple to offer prayers by 8am and attend the wedding ceremony after that. He will leave the temple by 9am, according to officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to attend the ceremony.

Other worshippers will not be allowed to the temple premises between 6am and 9am. Other functions scheduled for the time at the temple will also be cancelled. Even for the marriages to be held before 6am, only 20 guests will be allowed, and they will need to get a police pass by submitting identity cards and other documents.

The prime minister will reach Kerala on January 16 and he will conduct a road show in Kochi as part of BJP’s poll campaign. During a road show held in Thrissur constituency, under which the Guruvayur temple falls, Modi was accompanied by Suresh Gopi.