India: Passengers from UAE caught smuggling 2.6 kg gold at Mumbai airport

In a major crackdown on illegal smuggling of gold, the Mumbai Customs seized more than 10.02 kg gold valued at Rs 6.03 crore in 12 different cases over four days at the city's international airport, officials said on Monday.
The Airport Commissionerate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in various forms, like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery and gold bars in an ingenious way inside and on the body of passenger and in the baggage.
Three passengers are arrested, the officials added.
"During April11-14, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.02 Kg gold valued at Rs. 6.03 crore across 12 cases," the officials said.
Three foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT melted gold bars (44) weighing 5733 grams ingeniously concealed inside the hand baggage.
According to the customs officials, six Indian nationals travelling from Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi were intercepted and found carrying 2,670 grams gold concealed in rectum, on body and inside undergarments.
In an interesting case, an Indian national travelling from Damam was intercepted and hospitalized at the JJ Hospital.
"The passenger had ingested gold bars. Total 14 gold (24KT) cut bars weighing 233.250 grams were recovered," it added.
In another two cases, Indian nationals travelling from Jeddah and Bangkok were found carrying 1,379 grams gold concealed in rectum and on the body.
