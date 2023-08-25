India: Nine women killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Kerala

People stand near the mangled remains of a jeep that fell into a gorge in Wayanad district. — PTI

Published: Fri 25 Aug 2023, 8:56 PM

Nine people were killed and two sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Kerala's Wayanad district, police said on Friday.

A police official said: "A jeep carrying 11 people fell into a gorge near Thalapuzha in Wayanad. Nine people died and two were injured."

The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to local media reports, the vehicle was carrying workers from a tea estate. All the deceased were estate workers.

Reports said that the vehicle's break malfunctioned and it fell down to 25-feet depth. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolences over the accident.

