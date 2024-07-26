India: NEET-UG 2024 re-revised results, ranks declared

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 6:46 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 6:48 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the re-revised results and ranks of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) 2024.

As per the re-revised results, a total of 13,15,853 candidates have qualified the NEET-UG 2024 exam.

A total of 17 candidates has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 as per the NEET UG revised results 2024 while earlier the number was 67.

More than 24 lakh students participated in the NEET-UG 2024 examination which was held at 4,750 different Centres located in 571 cities throughout the country on May 5, 2024, between 2 pm and 5.20 pm. It also included 14 cities outside India.

In an official release, the NTA, said, "The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) for more than 24 lakh candidates at 4750 different Centres located in 571 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities outside India on 05 May 2024 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.(IST).

Also, the re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)] - 2024 was conducted on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5, 2024.

The re-revised results came after the Supreme Court on July 23 refused to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) 2024 examination held on May 5, holding that there was no systemic breach in the exam.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said that at the present stage, there is an absence of material on record to lead to the conclusion that the result of the exam is vitiated or that there is any systematic breach.

It said the data on record is not indicative of a systemic leak of the NEET-UG question paper, which would indicate a disruption of the sanctity of the exam.

However, it acknowledged the fact that the leak of the NEET-UG paper took place at Hazaribagh and Patna and said that it is "not in dispute".