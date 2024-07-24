India: Passenger from Dubai held for smuggling gold hidden in coffee-maker

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Custom officials in India recently seized a big haul of gold from a passenger arriving from Dubai. The passenger, Vikneshvaran Raja, was intercepted by officials at Chennai airport owing to his suspicious behaviour, according to a post on X by Chennai Customs.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
When the officials checked the passenger's baggage, they found approximately 3.99 kgs of gold inside the coffee-maker.
The officials seized the gold under the Customs Act, 1962. The passenger was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
The seized gold is worth Rs26 million (Dh1,140,716).
ALSO READ:
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap
The new minimum pay will be implemented by each prefecture from October