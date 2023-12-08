India: CPI Kerala leader Kanam Rajendran passes away at 73

South Africa has strongly condemned Israel's response to the unprecedented October 7 attacks that unleashed a war in which thousands have died
Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI), Kanam Rajendran, passed away at the age of 73 at a private hospital in Kochi, said an official on Friday.
He had been undergoing diabetes treatment for three months. Reports said his leg was amputated after infection. He had taken a three-month leave from the party due to illness.
Kanam Rajendran has been the state secretary of the party since 2015.
Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kerala's Kottayam, the leader kicked off his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the age of 23.
Later, he joined the party's state leadership at the age of 28.
ALSO READ:
South Africa has strongly condemned Israel's response to the unprecedented October 7 attacks that unleashed a war in which thousands have died
The one thing all successful cities of the future will have in common is they will be climate resilient spaces, capable of mitigating and adapting to climate change
The temblor was recorded near the Kilauea volcano; aftershocks are expected, say officials
Interior minister announces that the minimum salary for a skilled foreign worker to get a visa will be 38,000 pounds
Transforming food systems is a powerful way to reduce global dependency on fossil fuels
While Europe bears an important historical responsibility for climate change, it accounts for just 7.5 per cent of global emissions today, meaning that the actions taken within the EU can have only a limited impact on the world’s climate
‘Doing nothing’, ‘staying idle’ and ‘whiling away time’ have become old-fangled ideas in a world where ‘savings’ and ‘retirement funds’ are getting wiped out by inflation and rising standards of living
When we choose to look away for good, we are as complicit as those at the helm of this atrocity