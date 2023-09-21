India suspends visa services temporarily in Canada

Photo: AP

Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:46 AM Last updated: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:56 PM

India has temporarily suspended visa services in Canada effective September 21, according to an advisory on the official visa application centre website.

The notice says: "Important notice from Indian Mission: Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates."

Screengrab of the website

Just yesterday, the foreign ministry in New Delhi issued an updated travel advisory, and urged Indian nationals, especially students, in the country to be cautious of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes.”

The travel advisory also asked Indians to avoid venues in Canada where “threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose anti-India agenda”.

Canada and India have been locked in a diplomatic tussle after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged that the Government of India was connected to the killing of a Sikh man on Canadian soil in June. This led to a tit-for-tat removal of diplomats from both nations.

Earlier on Tuesday, India dismissed the Canadian accusation as "absurd and motivated" and urged it instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil.

ALSO READ: