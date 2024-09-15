'I hate Taylor Swift': Donald Trump tweets after singer endorses Kamala Harris

In the Czech Republic, a quarter of a million homes were without power due to high winds and rain
The tweet came as a surprise, even from the provocative Donald Trump: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!" the former president said Sunday.
Though the all-caps post came without accompanying commentary or explanation, the context was clear.
On Tuesday, just minutes after a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris that Republican Trump was widely seen as losing, the superstar singer/songwriter posted a message on Instagram saying she would be voting for his Democratic rival, calling Harris a "steady-handed, gifted leader."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Celebrity endorsements rarely carry enormous weight, but the hugely popular Swift is seen as being in a class of her own, with more than 100 million followers on social-media -- 10 million of whom "liked" her Instagram post.
"Going after Taylor Swift is a genuinely bad campaign strategy," said one poster on social media platform X. "Taylor doesn't get mad, she gets even."
It was not clear what Trump hoped to gain by attacking Swift, though he may calculate that any publicity is better than none.
He has been criticised, even by fellow Republicans, for his recent association with conspiracy-minded right-wing influencer Laura Loomer, who has at times joined him on his campaign plane.
The 31-year-old Loomer -- who has called the Sept. 11 terror attacks an "inside job" and said some recent mass shootings were staged by Democrats -- recently suggested that Swift had entered an "arranged relationship" with football star Travis Kelce "to influence the 2024 election."
There is no evidence to support any of those claims.
ALSO READ:
In the Czech Republic, a quarter of a million homes were without power due to high winds and rain
US-educated Jaafar Hassan, now head of King Abdullah's office and a former planning minister, is expected to replace Khasawneh
The group called on RSF and SAF to take action against 'perpetrators of war crimes and violations of international law, including international humanitarian law'
Loud booms were also heard in the region, which the military said came from missile interceptors that had been launched
The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck
MWL Secretary General stressed the need for unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians by opening all crossings
The total number of captives exchanged between the two countries in these mediations to 1994 prisoners
The Americans are among around 50 people, including US, British, Canadian, Belgian and Congolese citizens, standing trial following the failed coup