Hungary has invited Netanyahu to visit: Israeli PM office

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has invited Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to visit his country, Netanyahu's office confirmed on Saturday.

Orban said on Friday he had invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary though several other European nations said the Israeli premier would be detained if he set foot on their soil, following the issuing of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant for him over Israel's war in Gaza.

