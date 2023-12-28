Human error behind Nepal's Yeti Airlines crash that killed 72 people: Report

Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow
The crash of a Yeti Airlines' aircraft in January this year that killed all 72 people on board, including five Indians, in Nepal's resort city of Pokhara was caused by human error, according to an inquiry report submitted to the government on Thursday.
Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing on January 15.
A five-member Investigation Commission formed after the crash said in its report that the aircraft crash was due to human error, Nepal's official news agency RSS reported.
The commission formed under the coordination of former secretary Nagendra Prasad Ghimire submitted the report to the Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Sudan Kirati.
It took eight months and three days for the commission to carry out the investigation and prepare the report.
The government had formed the five-member probe commission on the day of the plane crash. Retired captain of the Nepali Army, Deepak Prakash Bastola, retired Captain Sunil Thapa, aeronautical engineer Ekraj Jung Thapa and Joint-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Buddhi Sagar Lamichhane were the members of the probe commission.
Minister Kirati directed the subordinate bodies to strictly implement the Probe Commission's suggestions.
The Yeti Airlines tragedy in Pokhara was the 104th crash in Nepali skies and the third biggest in terms of casualties.
