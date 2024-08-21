E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Helicopter of Iran's late President Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

Raisi died in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border on May 19

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. Photo: West Asia News Agency via REUTERS
A helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi takes off, near the Iran-Azerbaijan border, May 19, 2024. The helicopter with Raisi on board later crashed. Photo: West Asia News Agency via REUTERS

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:02 PM

The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions and the aircraft's inability to handle the weight it was carrying, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source informed of the final investigation results.

Raisi's helicopter — a Bell 212 — had crashed on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran on the way to the city of Tabriz after the late President and his entourage attended the inauguration of a dam project on the border with Azerbaijan.


ALSO READ:


More news from World