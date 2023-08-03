Scientists develop 'cancer-killing pill' named in memory of 9-year-old who died of deadly disease
The promising drug has been in development for two decades, and now undergoing pre-clinical research in the US, according to media reports
The ceremony of washing the Kaaba in the holy city of Makkah was carried out on Wednesday — and among those who were present was prominent UAE businessman Yusuffali MA, chairman of LuLu Group.
It was the deputy director of Makkah region, Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, who had the honour of leading the ceremony on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
Joining Prince Badr was an entourage of dignitaries, senior officials, and citizens of the Kingdom.
A video shared on Instagram showed Yusuffali as part of the group, greeting and speaking with the officers as he stood inside the holy Kaaba:
The tradition began as the gatekeeper opened the Kaaba's door. The prince, along with the rest of the attendees, then used a staircase to step inside the sacred shrine.
Prince Badr then washed the Kaaba's interior with holy Zamzam mixed with rose water, which has been prepared by the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques. Prayers are then offered.
Here are some photos from the ceremony as shared by the Saudi Press Agency:
