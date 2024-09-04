E-Paper

Watch: Pilgrims brave through heavy rains in Makkah; red alert issued within region

The severe weather conditions are expected to continue until Sunday, September 8

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 8:39 PM

Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:46 PM

As rains of varying intensities and fluctuating temperatures affect the region, Saudi Arabia's Makkah has been hit by heavy rainfall and thunder over the past few days.

The Civil Defence alerted residents of the adverse conditions in some parts of the country, which have started from Wednesday and are expected to continue until Sunday, September 8.


The authority issued a red warning due to severe weather conditions affecting the city.

Residents and visitors have been advised to stay away from water pools, valley bottoms and dams. They have been urged to exercise caution and follow instructions.

Meanwhile, pilgrims in the holy city braved through the heavy rains and thunder as they continued performing their Umrah on Wednesday.

A video shared by Storm Centre shows lightning striking over the Grand Mosque while pilgrims perform Umrah on Tuesday night.

Other provinces in the city also witnessed rains with mild flooding on roads.

Web Desk

