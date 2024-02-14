Watch: Indian PM Modi arrives in Doha, to meet Emir of Qatar

Photos: Screengrabs/PTI

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 10:57 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 10:59 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Doha on Wednesday evening for a crucial meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to further develop the historically close and friendly relations between the two countries.

This is Modi's second visit to Qatar as the prime minister since 2014.

Modi reached Doha after a whirlwind two-day trip to the UAE, where he addressed a well-attended Indian diaspora event, the prestigious World Governments Summit, and also inaugurated UAE’s first Hindu stone temple among other engagements.

Watch the video below:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, along with a number of officials, bid the Indian Prime Minister farewell at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi.

Before he departed from New Delhi on Tuesday, Modi, in a statement said, he was looking forward to meeting Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, “under whose leadership Qatar continues to witness tremendous growth and transformation.” India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations and the multi-faceted ties between the two countries have continued to deepen in recent years, he pointed out.

ALSO READ: