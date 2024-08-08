Watch: Drug dealer caught red-handed after high-speed, thrilling car chase in Qatar

Screengrab: X/Ministry of Interior Qatar

Published: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:13 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Aug 2024, 9:28 PM

In scenes akin to a Hollywood film, authorities in Qatar arrested a drug dealer following a high-speed and thrilling car chase after he was caught red-handed while selling a banned substance.

Qatar's Ministry of Interior posted a 3-minute clip on X, which shows special law enforcement teams tracking the suspect with the help of hi-tech drones and on-ground surveillance.

A drone feed shows the dealer, who is driving a white SUV make a stop to sell to a buyer, who arrives in a black SUV.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The drug dealer then departs and drives away onto the highway. He is closely tracked by teams on the road as well as aerially with the help of drones.

The teams, who are also riding SUVs and a SUV truck, then intercept him by slamming into his vehicle.

The teams, strapped in SWAT gear, then rush to his vehicle and break open the front screen before pulling the drug dealer out and zip tie him.

Watch the video below: