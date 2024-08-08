Watch: Drug dealer caught red-handed after high-speed, thrilling car chase in Qatar

The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
In scenes akin to a Hollywood film, authorities in Qatar arrested a drug dealer following a high-speed and thrilling car chase after he was caught red-handed while selling a banned substance.
Qatar's Ministry of Interior posted a 3-minute clip on X, which shows special law enforcement teams tracking the suspect with the help of hi-tech drones and on-ground surveillance.
A drone feed shows the dealer, who is driving a white SUV make a stop to sell to a buyer, who arrives in a black SUV.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The drug dealer then departs and drives away onto the highway. He is closely tracked by teams on the road as well as aerially with the help of drones.
The teams, who are also riding SUVs and a SUV truck, then intercept him by slamming into his vehicle.
The teams, strapped in SWAT gear, then rush to his vehicle and break open the front screen before pulling the drug dealer out and zip tie him.
Watch the video below:
The dealer, who was caught red-handed after selling the drug Captagon, was referred to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against him.
The authority said that it will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to apprehend those who violate laws and regulations, in order to maintain the security and safety of the community.
ALSO READ:
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs
Major UK broker Howden says it received three times as many UK home flood claims since September 2023 than in the previous year
Lymphir is expected to launch within the next five months and is approved for certain adult patients with relapsed cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, a group of rare blood cancers that affects the skin
Copernicus attributes the high temperatures largely to greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel-based industries
The emerging AI giants are facing a wave of lawsuits over using Internet content to build systems that create content on simple prompts
One taxi driver describes 'racist' attack; many say the riots don't represent Liverpool; other ethnic minorities say they are worried too
The single-story three- to four-bedroom homes take about three weeks to finish printing, with the foundation and metal roofs installed traditionally