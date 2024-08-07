Watch: Camels, cattle swept away in Makkah floods; Umrah pilgrims brave heavy rains

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
As torrential rains showered over the region, Saudi's Makkah city has taken the biggest hit, with flooding taking place in its valleys.
The city has been on a red alert for heavy rainfall, dust storm and thunder since a few days, as per the met. The Civil Defence in Makkah said it was monitoring the weather and rain conditions.
In a video posted by Storm Centre, camels, cattle and materials were seen being swept away as flash floods hit a valley in Al-Jumum in Makkah on Tuesday.
The authority in the region has warned residents of staying away from low-lying areas, pools of water and valley bottoms during rainfall and flash floods.
In Ardiyat, a valley overflowed after heavy rains, with a cloudy grey sky settling in against the mountain backdrop.
Despite the lashing rainfall, pilgrims in Makkah have been performing Umrah, as heavy showers and strong winds surround the Holy Kaaba.
In other areas, the heavy rainfall has caused overflowing water to sweep over roads as motorists make their way.
Such conditions have also been taking place in Oman as heavy rains and thunderstorm affect the country. The Sultanate carried our rescue missions on Tuesday in which one child passed away after being swept away in a wadi.
The UAE is also experiencing rains in some areas, with a forecast predicting showers until Thursday, August 8.
