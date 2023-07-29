Viral video: Talabat rider seen eating food from delivery box; company responds

The man is seen taking a bite out of a meal that he took out of his delivery box

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 11:57 AM

A video of a Talabat delivery rider has taken the internet by storm, leaving residents and Twitterati divided.

In the video, a delivery rider is seen with his bike parked on the side of the road. The man then proceeds to open his delivery carriage and take a bite out of a meal that appears to be a customer's order.

The clip has gone viral on Twitter, with several UAE residents resharing the video and tagging authorities, urging them to take action.

Khaleej Times reached out to Talabat and has found that the video has not been taken in the UAE. The company has clarified that the clip originates from Bahrain and that it is investigating the incident.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the spokesperson for Talabat Bahrain said, "We recently became aware of a video showing a rider poorly handling an order, which is against our health and safety policies."

"Even though this has been confirmed as a cancelled order, the rider has been immediately suspended pending further investigation."

Some people have expressed their support to the delivery rider, saying that if he were eating from a delivery, he wouldn't be doing so in the open.

Some even shared their ideas and suggestions to improve the delivery process in order to promote transparency and food safety.

The user proposed allowing customers to open food delivery boxes themselves rather than depending on the riders, as it would give customers a sense of trust over how their purchases are handled.

The company has added that it takes "such behaviour very seriously" and has "sent a reminder to all logistics partners and riders" to abide by their health and safety guidelines.

ALSO READ: