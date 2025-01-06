Videos: Heavy rain, hail hit Madina, Makkah; warnings issued

Screengrab: storm_ae/Insta

Many parts of Saudi Arabia witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied with hail and thunderstorms on Monday. Many roads were flooded in several cities, including Makkah, Jeddah and Madinah, impacting the smooth flow of traffic.

Watch videos of rainfall and flooding here:

The country’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds for several regions until Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority's (SRCA) Makkah Region branch has heightened its readiness level in response to heavy rain warnings issued by the NCM, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Watch more videos: