UAE President welcomed by Emir at Kuwait airport

Photo: File

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Kuwait on Sunday on a state visit.

Upon arrival at the Amiri Airport, Sheikh Mohamed was warmly received by Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, and Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.

A formal welcome ceremony marked the occasion, featuring the national anthems of both the UAE and Kuwait, while an honour guard lined up to pay tribute.

As Sheikh Mohamed's plane entered Kuwaiti airspace, it was escorted by military aircraft in a symbolic gesture of welcome.

During a brief stop at the VIP lounge, the UAE President engaged in friendly discussions with the Emir of Kuwait, expressing the depth of the enduring bonds that link the two nations.