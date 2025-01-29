UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi king on death of royal family member

Photo: Reuters file

President Sheikh Mohamed has sent a message of condolences to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud over the death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Other UAE leaders have also expressed their sympathies.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, wrote their condolences to the Saudi king.

The funeral prayer will be performed today, January 29, following the Asr prayer at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

