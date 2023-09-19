Two arrested for manufacturing, storing 1,500 bottles of counterfeit wine in Kuwait

Photo: Screengrab

Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:58 PM

Authorities in Kuwait have arrested two people for running an alcohol factory and attempting to sell counterfeit wine.

The General Department of Criminal Investigation arrested the Asians who were being monitored for running a factory for local and counterfeit branded wines. Investigations revealed that they were running two sites, one for manufacturing the liquor and the other for storing it.

The two criminals were arrested and all their manufacturing tools seized. These consisted of a press as well as glass bottles ready for filling, in addition to 1,500 bottles already filled and ready for sale.

Barrels filled with various types of chemicals related to the manufacturing of wines were found, in addition to a large quantity of caps, cartons, and stickers for glass bottles.

Photo: Screengrab

The pair was referred to the competent authorities, who took the necessary legal measures against them.

