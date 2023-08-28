Traffic fines to be issued electronically through app from September 1 in Kuwait

Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
The Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday that traffic fines will be issued electronically in Kuwait.
In a post shared on X, formerly known as twitter, motorists were informed of the latest change.
The decision comes under the directives of the Minister of Interior in order to enhance transparency and curb reckless drivers and violators, as well as conduct efficient regulation of the traffic process.
Violations and fines will be communicated promptly to the violator through the “Sahl” application.
The change will officially be implemented from September 1, 2023.
In its first phase of moving towards digital transformation, the Ministry of Interior launched the “Rased” application for police and traffic officers. This was under the directives of the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
The application aims to organize the process of issuing traffic violations and converting them from paper to digital. As the traffic policeman monitors the violation and releases it, it reaches the violator immediately through a notification on a simple application.
The ministry also added in its statement that vehicle drivers can inquire about their traffic violations through the unified government application for electronic services "Sahl" or through the website of the Ministry of Interior.
The authority has urged citizens and residents to abide by traffic rules and police instructions.
