Third Bahraini soldier dies after Houthi drone attack close to Saudi border

Published: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 3:24 PM Last updated: Wed 27 Sep 2023, 3:41 PM

The Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) on Wednesday announced the death of a third soldier following a drone attack by Houthis on Monday against forces of the Saudi-led coalition near Saudi-Yemen border.

First Warrant Officer Adam Salem Naseeb succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a terror attack. With this, the death toll among BDF servicemen now stands at three. First Lieutenant Mubarak Al Kubaisi and Private First Class Yaqoub Mohammed, who also lost their lives, were laid to rest in Bahrain yesterday.

In a statement the BDF said that the victim "were martyred while performing his national duty to defend the southern borders of the sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia". In a social media post the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force expressed its heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen serviceman and wished a swift recovery to the injured personnel.

The BDF troops were stationed on the southern borders of Saudi Arabia, participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope as part of the Arab coalition forces. Despite a truce in hostilities, they were targeted in a drone attack. Several servicemen were injured, but specific details regarding the number and extent of injuries have not been disclosed.

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain over the martyrdom of and injuries to a number of its soldiers that were part of the Arab coalition forces participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Operation Restoring Hope.

Saudi Arabia condemned the attack on its territory. The foreign ministry voiced its "condemnation and denunciation" of a "treacherous attack on the defence force of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain stationed on the southern border of the kingdom, which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of its brave soldiers and the injury of others."

