Severe weather alert in Oman: Work, schools suspended on October 15

National centre for early warning of multiple hazards forecast heavy rainfall of 40-90 mm across several regions
Oman has announced the suspension of work and schools in both the public and private sectors on Tuesday, October 15, in response to a severe weather alert affecting the country. However, some governorates will transition to remote learning.
The national centre for early warning of multiple hazards forecast heavy rainfall of 40-90 mm across several regions. In response, the National Committee for Managing Emergency Situations has announced the suspension of work and school activities.
Suspension of work and study: Muscat, South Al Sharqiyah, and North Al Sharqiyah governorates will observe a complete halt to in-person activities.
Suspension of studies and remote transfer: The following governorates will transition to remote learning: Al Wusta, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, as well as the mountainous regions in Al Dakhiliyah, Al Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Authorities have urged citizens and residents to stay indoors and monitor official updates regarding the weather conditions and safety measures. The committee emphasised that the safety of citizens is the top priority and recommends that everyone take necessary precautions during this period of inclement weather.
The UAE is also bracing for potential increased rainfall in some eastern and southern regions, with initial data suggesting possible impacts from a tropical depression forming in the Arabian Sea. The authorities expect rough seas and seawater flooding in some coastal regions.
Aerial imagery shows significant cloud cover over the Musandam and North Batinah Governorates. Initial forecasts indicate that the tropical depression is expected to move westward, potentially impacting the coasts of Dhofar Governorate and the Gulf of Aden. As the depression approaches, it will likely coincide with a trough of low pressure affecting the northern governorates, resulting in varying intensities of rainfall across Muscat, South Batinah, Dakhiliyah, and North Sharqiyah governorates.
Earlier, the National Committee for Emergency Management said they were closely monitoring the alerts issued by the Met Department regarding the expected weather condition.
Due to the high level of expected rains, the Committee has activated the National Emergency Situations Management, as well as all sectors, sub-committess in the Governorates (South Sharqiya, Al Wusta, Dhofar, Muscat and North Sharqoya) expected to be impacted to elevate preparedness and readiness levels in order to mitigate the impacts of the situation and respond to different reports.
ALSO READ: