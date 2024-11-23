Saudi's Riyadh Metro to start operations on November 27

Photo: @_RiyadhMetro/X

The wheels will be set in motion for the Riyadh Metro with the first phase set for launch on November 27.

The project, said to be the longest driverless metro system in the world, will witness the opening of the first three routes on Wednesday, Riyadh Metro posted on X.

The Riyadh Metro will consist of six routes in total, spanning 176km and 84 stations.

Media reports said that the remaining three routes will be operational mid-December, as part of the second phase. The ambitious project is valued as approximately $22.5 billion.

The Riyadh Metro will consist of the Blue Line, Red Line, Orange Line, Yellow Line, Green Line and the Purple Line.