Saudi's Fatwa council bans performing Haj without official permit

For those planning to perform Haj this upcoming season, a fatwa has been issued that bans performing the holy pilgrimage without an official permit.

In an announcement, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said the Council of Senior Scholars issued a fatwa that banned such practices. They urged those planning to partake in the pilgrimage to adhere strictly to set regulations and guidelines.

The decision aims to protect the safety and security of pilgrims, as well as to ensure organisation and coordination of pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors.

Along with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, the Council of Senior Scholars examined the challenges and risks posed by those performing Hajj without an official permit.

The decision to make the permit mandatory by the Fatwa council not only stems from the requirement of having the document, but also how it is deeply rooted in Islamic law, and is a crucial component in simplifying the worship and rituals associated with pilgrimage.

This also ensures seamless delivery of services mandated by Sharia, which is vital in maintaining order and safety, especially in managing the number of pilgrims to prevent overcrowding and stampedes.

As per Islamic law, obtaining a Hajj permit is not merely a legal obligation but an act of compliance with the law of the land. According to the council, those who honour this legal accountability will not only avoid legal repercussions but also be duly rewarded, a testament to their faith and obedience.

Undertaking Hajj without a permit not only jeopardizes the individual's safety, but also poses a significant risk to fellow pilgrims. The Council further reiterated that this sacred journey must be approached with reverence and respect, honouring the sanctity of the rituals and holy sites connected to Hajj.

