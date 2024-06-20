Saudi resumes issuing Umrah visas as Haj ends

Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:20 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jun 2024, 6:23 PM

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia has begun issuing visas for Umrah, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The new Umrah season will coincide with the month of Muharram 1145 Ah (July 19). Those wanting to perform the ritual can apply for electronic visas through the Nusuk application.

The move aims to streamline the arrival of pilgrims to the Kingdom and ensure a smooth experience.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The ministry is working to accommodate more pilgrims and provide services that meet their needs and aspirations, said SPA.

Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended the issuance of Umrah visas through the Nusuk app in order to prepare for the Haj season. The suspension was effective from May 23 until June 21.