E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Saudi man sentenced to 3 years in prison for forging cheques worth over 34 million riyals

The accused, who illegally obtained a chequebook belonging to a charitable organisation, was also fined

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes.

Published: Sun 2 Jun 2024, 3:55 PM

Investigation procedures were initiated, against a citizen accused of forgery crimes, by the Public Prosecution.

According to the investigation procedures, the accused illegally obtained a chequebook belonging to a non-profit organization (a charity). The accused forged three cheques with amounts estimated at more than thirty-four million Saudi riyals.


The accused submitted the cheques to financial institutions. He claimed that the cheques were for contract work involving maintenance of projects belonging to an association. The accused also fabricated a customary document, including an invalid stamp and invalid signature of CEO.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


After arrest of the accused, evidence being provided, and a harsher punishment requested for exploiting charitable organisations, a ruling was issued.

The ruling punished him with imprisonment of three years and a fine of 300,000 riyals.

The Public Prosecution confirmed the legal protection of documents and seals, and that any violation through forgery will entail criminal accountability. The perpetrators will be referred to the competent courts to demand the imposition of statutory penalties, the prosecution said.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from World