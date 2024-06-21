E-Paper

Saudi: Friday sermons, prayers shortened in Two Holy Mosques amid intense heat

The interval between call to prayer (azan) and commencement of prayer to reduce as well

Web Desk
Published: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 7:15 PM

Last updated: Fri 21 Jun 2024, 7:29 PM

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has approved shortening of the duration of the Friday Khutbah (sermons) and prayers in the Two Holy Mosques.

According to their order, Friday sermons will be completed within 15 minutes.


Likewise, it has also been ordered to delay the first call to prayer (Adhaan Al Awwal) and the second call to prayer (Adhaan Al Thani) to 10 minutes.

The decision is effective starting today, Friday, (12/15/1445 AH) until the end of the summer.

Earlier, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, overseer of the affairs of the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet's Mosque in Medina, had instructed the imams of the sacred sites to shorten Friday sermons and prayers owing to the intense heat.

