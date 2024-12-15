Saudi: Flamingos flourish in Jazan region's mangrove forests, offers unique experience for visitors

Photos: Saudi Press Agency

The serene coastal areas of the Jazan region in Saudi Arabia has become a key sanctuary for flamingos, whose vibrant pink plumage stands out against the rich green backdrop of its mangrove forests, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) announced on Sunday.

The flamingos, known for their elegant posture and striking appearance, are thriving in the area, thanks to the region's healthy and diverse ecosystems. Jazan's mangrove islands and coastal forests — stretching from the city of Jizan to the Farasan Islands — are a crucial habitat for flamingos, providing ideal conditions for both feeding and breeding.

The mangrove ecosystems, which are vital for local biodiversity, play an essential role in supporting the flamingos’ diet and ensuring their survival. These areas, along with their role in protecting the coastline, have become important nature reserves, similar to other protected sites along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.

In a video shared by SPA, flamingos can be seen flying around the area. Watch the video below:

The dense mangrove roots offer a perfect home for flamingos to to feed on algae and shrimp, rich in beta-carotene, that contributes to their distinctive pink colouration. Young flamingos begin life with white feathers, which gradually turn pink as they mature, fuelled by their diet. These birds, standing between 90 and 120cm tall, feed by using their specialised curved beaks to filter the nutrient-rich waters, often foraging in large groups.