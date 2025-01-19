Saudi citizen executed for joining terrorist group, making explosives among other crimes

A Saudi citizen was executed on Saturday in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom for committing terrorist crimes, as per a statement by the Ministry of Interior.

Abdullah bin Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Salim committed several terrorist crimes, including joining a terrorist organisation, travelling abroad to join a terrorist training camp to learn how to manufacture explosives and shells and use them.

Abdullah then returned to the Gulf country and attempted to manufacture explosives to target security personnel and kill them, for which he was also charged. He was also accused of possessing firearms and funding terrorism to carry out criminal acts.

After investigation, security authorities were able to arrest the individual and he was charged with committing the crimes. He was referred to the competent court, where a verdict was issued confirming his charges and sentencing him to death by capital punishment.