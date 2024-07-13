Saudi arrests over 20,000 for violating residency, labour laws

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 3:25 PM

In a crackdown on violators of residency, work, and border security regulations, Saudi Arabia has arrested a total of 20093 people from various regions in joint inspection campaigns, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The arrests took place from July 4 to July 10.

According to the SPA, those arrested include 12460 violators of the residency regulations, 5400 violators of the border security system, and 2233 violators of the labour laws.

There were 1737 individuals who attempted to cross the border into the country illegally — of whom 42 per cent were Yemenis, 57 per cent Ethiopians, and one per cent of other nationalities, the report further said.

Forty-nine people were arrested for attempting to leave the Kingdom illegally. Meanwhile, sixteen people involved in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators were also arrested.

A total of 19841 expatriates (18209 men and 1632 women) are currently undergoing procedures for enforcing regulations.

There were 9438 people who were detained for violating the laws. The Kingdom instructed them to contact their countries’ embassies or consulates to obtain proper travel documentation. Meanwhile, a total of 3833 people were told to complete booking arrangements for their departure, and 11655 were repatriated.