Saudi Arabia's King Salman in hospital for routine check up

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has been admitted to a hospital in Jeddah for a routine check up for a few hours, state television reported on Wednesday.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam's holiest sites, became ruler of the country in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
The king, 88, was last admitted to hospital in May 2022 for a colonoscopy and medical tests.
He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.
The neighbourhood around the consulate was closed after the 60-year-old entered the premises, claiming to be armed with an explosive vest
The first of seven phases, Friday's vote covered 166 million voters in 102 constituencies across 21 states and territories
The winning image portrays Inas Abu Maamar sobbing while holding Saly's sheet-clad body in the hospital morgue
The attached properties include a residential flat in Juhu registered in the name of actor Shilpa Shetty
The crater of Mount Ruang flamed with lava against a backdrop of lightning bolts overnight after erupting four times on Wednesday
The majority of the casualties were in the provinces of Farah, Herat, Zabul, and Kandahar
In four days, Indian Customs seized more than 10.02 kg gold in different cases at Mumbai International Airport