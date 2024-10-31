Saudi Arabia: Two executed for conspiring with terrorist entities

Two Saudis were executed on Thursday for committing criminal and terror acts in Saudi Arabia.

The two citizens — Sultan bin Muhammad bin Kamikh Al-Otaibi and Turki bin Muhammad bin Ashish Al-Hazmi — committed acts that involved betraying their country, collaborating with terrorist entities, and adopting a terrorist approach in which they "sacrificed blood, money, and honour with the aim of disrupting the security and stability of society".

The two were charged of committing these acts by the Public Prosecution, after which the competent court issued a ruling against them. They were then sentenced to death.

The execution was carried out on Thursday, October 31 in Riyadh.