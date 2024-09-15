Saudi Arabia: Thunderstorm, hail in some parts; residents warned to exercise caution

The blast occurred as the victims were trying to retrieve fuel that was leaking from the truck
Residents in Saudi Arabia have been warned to exercise caution as hail and thunderstorms are seen in many parts of the country. A red alert has also been issued for flash floods, thunderstorms, torrential rains, hail, high speed winds and very low visibility, from 2pm to 8pm on September 15.
The Saudi Department of Civil Defence asked residents to follow authorities' instructions due to the harsh weather conditions seen in different regions. They also called on residents to stay away from flood channels and water collection points.
An earlier weather forecast by the country's National Centre of Meteorology predicted hail and thunderstorms along with heavy wind in several regions: Najran, Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha and Makkah extending to Madinah.
Last month, floods in Makkah region caused camels and cattle to be swept away. Pilgrims continued to perform Umrah despite the torrential rains.
