Saudi Arabia: Man executed after being sentenced to death for murder

Published: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 9:14 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Jul 2024, 9:21 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior issued a statement on Saturday informing citizens and residents of the execution of a retribution death sentence against an offender in the Eastern Province.

A Saudi national, Meetham bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Obaid, committed the murder of Shukri bin Saleh bin Mohammed Al Radwan, also a Saudi national, by stabbing him with a sharp instrument, which led to his death. This took place after a dispute between them.

Authorities managed to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator. The investigation led to the accusation of committing the crime being proven against him. Upon referring him to the competent court, a verdict was issued confirming his guilt and sentencing him to death in retribution. This verdict was upheld by both the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to carry out what was legally determined and endorsed by the authorities.

The retribution death sentence was executed on the offender, Meetham bin Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Obaid, a Saudi national, on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in the Eastern Province.