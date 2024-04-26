Saudi Arabia: Haj Ministry cautions pilgrims against fraudulent companies

Photo: AP file

Published: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 9:25 PM Last updated: Fri 26 Apr 2024, 10:50 PM

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has cautioned pilgrims about fraudulent and Haj companies and reiterated that a valid Haj visa is required to perform the pilgrimage.

The Ministry issued a statement on Friday in light of the recent arrest of 25 fraudsters by Iraqi authorities.

It warned about such companies that have been advertising unauthorised services on social media platforms for Haj 2024.

The Ministry reiterated that a Haj visa is required and can be obtained through recognised official channels.

"It is crucial to understand that the Haj can only be undertaken with a Haj visa, issued by the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia and coordinated with other countries through their Haj affairs offices or via the 'Nusuk Hajj' platform for countries without official Haj offices," the Ministry said in the statement.

The Ministry said that it had identified advertisements from companies and campaigns, along with fake accounts on social networks, claiming to organise Haj at enticing prices, urging caution in dealing with such campaigns and companies.

"The Ministry reiterates its stance that visas for Umrah, tourism, work, family visits, transit, and other types do not qualify the holder to perform the Haj," it said.

"For more information and to learn about accredited companies, you can contact the unified call centre within the kingdom in 1966 and from outside the kingdom at +966920002814," the statement added.

