Saudi Arabia executes 3 citizens for committing multiple acts of terror

Three Saudi nationals were sentenced to death on Thursday, November 7, after committing multiple acts of terror, according to the country's Ministry of Interior.

The authority said in a statement that the three citizens committed terrorist crimes, including pledging allegiance to a terrorist entity outside the Kingdom, carrying out the organisation’s orders, participating in forming a terrorist entity inside the Kingdom, possessing weapons and explosive materials, training in their manufacture and use, and preparing to carry out terrorist operations using these materials to target security headquarters and kill security personnel.

The citizens, namely Saad bin Bashir Al Ruwaili, Saad bin Musnad Al Ruwaili, and Nayel bin Dhabil Al Ruwaili, were arrested.

Following the investigation, the three were accused of committing the crimes and were referred to the Public Prosecution.

They were charged with committing these acts and a ruling was issued, proving the citizens' guilt, by the Specialised Criminal Court, and they were sentenced to death.