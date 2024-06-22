Saudi Arabia: Chief key holder of Kaaba passes away, laid to rest

Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
The chief key holder of the Holy Kaaba, Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba, has passed away.
According to a post on X, he was prayed upon in Masjid Al Haram and laid to rest in Al Mualla Cemetery.
Sheikh Saleh Al Shaiba was the 109th successor to the companion Uthman ibn Talha, and the 109th guardian of the Kaaba.
The next guardian will continue to be from the Al Shaiba Family, according to a post on X by an official handle, Inside the Haramain.
