Saudi Arabia: Carrying identification card 'mandatory' for pilgrims

The experts cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances
Saudi Arabia's Haj Ministry has issued an advisory urging pilgrims to carry their identification cards with them.
The authority said in a tweet that carrying the pilgrim identification card helps authorities single out unregistered pilgrims.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The tweet also informed people of the different details that a single ID card can provide, which are:
- Information on the leader of the pilgrim's group
- The service providing company affiliated with it
- Residence located in the Holy Sites
- Personal information of the Haj pilgrim
The authority added that this "card is mandatory and must be carried throughout the Haj period", from the pilgrim's arrival till departure.
ALSO READ:
The experts cited UN reports saying women and girls in Gaza were victims of enforced disappearances
The Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment, but earlier on Sunday it ordered residents of Al-Shuka and Al-Salam to move to a humanitarian area
The Australian airline is accused of illegally selling thousands of tickets for flights that had already been cancelled
The flight, if it succeeds, will become the second private firm to provide crew transport to and from the International Space Station
The rupee was at 83.4425 against the US dollar as of 08:20 am UAE time, barely changing from its previous session
Shortly after the attack, an Israeli airstrike hit a house in Rafah killing three people and wounding several
The rains have also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam
Around 33 million students will return to schools, which will hold classes on Saturdays until further notice