Saudi Arabia busts drug smuggling network: 21 arrested, including 16 ministry employees

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior has announced the dismantling of a drug smuggling and trafficking criminal network in the Riyadh region.

A total of 21 suspects were arrested, including 16 individuals connected with various ministries, such as the Ministries of Interior, National Guard, Defence, Municipalities, Housing, and Justice.

The arrests were made based on information gathered by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control. Legal actions are being initiated against all involved, and cases have been referred to the Public Prosecution for further proceedings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The suspects are accused of multiple criminal activities, including smuggling drugs into the Kingdom and replacing seized narcotics with similar substances before their destruction by authorities.

They are also accused of transporting and promoting drugs, trading illegal substances, and compromising drug-related investigations by leaking information regarding convictions.