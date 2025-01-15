Saudi Arabia braces for another Haj in extreme heat

Photo: Reuters file

The deaths of 1,300 pilgrims during the Haj in Saudi Arabia last year underscored the urgent need to mitigate dangers posed by extreme heat, with crowd management an essential first step, analysts say.

Temperatures soared to 51.8°C in the holy city of Makkah last June as 1.8 million worshippers took part in the annual rites, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Saudi officials said 83 per cent of the 1,301 recorded fatalities did not have official Haj permits and were therefore unable to access amenities meant to make the pilgrimage more bearable, including air-conditioned tents.

It was a high-profile example of the havoc wrought by heat in 2024, which the Copernicus Climate Change Service said on Friday was the hottest year ever recorded.

While Riyadh has not detailed preparations for this year's pilgrimage — still five months away — authorities will no doubt want to avoid a repeat, said Abderrezak Bouchama of Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah International Medical Research Centre.

"I think they will above all reduce the risk of illegal pilgrims," said Bouchama, who has worked with the Saudi government for more than three decades on reducing heat deaths.

"I think they've learnt their lesson, so we have to see what kind of measures they have taken for that."

Other steps to make heat less perilous, such as introducing wearable sensors to quickly detect heat stress, are long-term projects that likely won't be rolled out by June, Bouchama added.

Saudi officials did not respond to AFP's requests for comment.

The Haj takes place over five to six days, mostly outdoors.

It has seen a number of disasters over the years, including in 2015 when a stampede during a ritual in Mina killed up to 2,300 people.

Responses in the past have "typically focused on infrastructure improvements and crowd control measures", said Karim Elgendy, an associate fellow at the Chatham House think tank.

"Based on this pattern, we would expect authorities to approach the 2025 Haj with enhanced heat mitigation infrastructure and potentially stricter capacity controls."

Extra measures are being taken

Authorities were pursuing heat-mitigation measures at holy sites long before last year's deaths.

Near the Kaaba, the black cubic structure in the Grand Mosque in Mecca towards which all Muslims pray, air-conditioned spaces allow pilgrims to cool off, and a climate-controlled pathway connects the hills of Safa and Marwa inside the mosque compound.