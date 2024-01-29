Saudi Arabia announces luxury train service 'Dream of the Desert'

Published: Mon 29 Jan 2024, 11:51 AM

Saudi Arabia on Saturday (Jan 27) announced the plan to launch the 'Dream of the Desert' train service. A first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa region, the 40-cabin luxury train will add extra quality services and options to the kingdom's means of transportation, reported SPA.

Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) partnered with the Italian Arsenale Group, a specialist in administrating luxurious train trips, to launch the 'Dream of the Desert' service.

The 40 luxury-cabin 'Dream of the Desert' train will be open for bookings at the end of 2024, and actual operation will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The first trips will start from the North Train Station in Riyadh, run through Hail and end at Al Qurayyat train station.

"This is one of the initiatives the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics has taken to improve the quality of life and support leading national strategies," said Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of the Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Engineer Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser at the signing ceremony held in Riyadh.

He underlined the considerable support received by the transport and logistics sector from the wise leadership, which enables it to carry out its projects, services and development initiatives, and praised the cooperation between the transport sector and various stakeholders in the field, which helps develop it and improve the experience of beneficiaries.

SAR CEO Dr Bashar Al Malik and Chairman of the Arsenale Group Paolo Barletta signed the agreement, which is part of a memorandum of understanding the two sides signed on March 15, 2023.

Al Malik underscored SAR's commitment to implementing quality initiatives emanating from the company's strategy associated with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, noting that the 'Dream of the Desert' train will be a great addition to the services of the company as it adds an important tourist and entertainment option to the list of services to its customers, and enables visitors and residents to discover more areas of the Kingdom while enjoying luxurious transport services.

Paolo Barletta said that the initial production stages of the train have recently begun in Italy, in preparation for having it enter into service according to the announced plan.

